Lowry calls for incentives to attract doctors to take up posts in rural practices in Tipperary

There are calls for the shortage of GP’s in rural towns and villages across Tipperary to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

A number of practices in the Premier County have struggled to find doctors willing to take up posts in recent years.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the situation is causing major worry and stress for people.

He also says its leaving them with no option but to seek medical care at already overcrowded hospital emergency departments.

“We hear a lot about the Trolley count – we don’t hear as much emphasis being placed on the fact that people cannot access basic GP services in their areas due to the shortage of doctors.

“Traditional rural GP practices are becoming less and less attractive to younger and recently qualified doctors. This was evidenced in Tipperary in recent times where several lucrative and well established practices became vacant due to the retirement of a GP. But they did not attract a single applicant when they were advertised by the HSE.”