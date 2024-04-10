Local food business hit with temporary closure order

A Tipperary business was among nine which were served with closure orders by the Food Safety Authority last month.

An FSAI inspector found that Babylon Kebab House at 92-93 Irishtown, Clonmel was not maintained in a clean condition.

The report said the lack of adequate, regular, and thorough cleaning was evident in all parts of the food business, particularly in the food cooking and food storage areas.

This had also been identified during previous inspections.

A one day closure order was served on the Babylon Kebab House

The other businesses served with orders were located in Dublin, Offaly and Meath.