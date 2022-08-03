Kelly: Repeated closures of Nenagh Minor Injuries Unit not acceptable

The repeated closure of the Minor Injuries Unit at Nenagh Hospital is totally unacceptable according to a local TD.

Unexpected leave has resulted in the facility being closed once again today.

These closures have been happening regularly since the 21st of July with the UL Hospital group advising people who require treatment today to attend the Injury Units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick, or Ennis Hospital.

Those with minor injuries are asked not to attend the Emergency Department at UHL.

Deputy Alan Kelly says we need to get to the root of the problem.

“There’s no point in the HSE promoting a service and saying we should use the Minor Injuries Unit instead of going into UHL and then the locality being made aware that it’s not even available.

“That is not good enough and it has to end. We need to ensure that that unit is permanently open and a plan needs to be put in place to ensure that this no longer happens.”