INMO say trolley figures are a ‘high risk event’

Nearly 600 patients are being treated on trolleys, chairs and other inappropriate bed spaces across Irish hospitals today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

101 of these are at University Hospital Limerick while 17 are at TUH in Clonmel.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says today’s trolley figures are what they would usually see at the height of winter.

She says the fact that 592 patients have been admitted to hospital in early October without a bed is a high risk event.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has seen an average of over 100 patients a day on trolleys since September 19th.