INMO highlights concerns over pressure on frontline staff

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says its members are “mentally and physically exhausted”.

The union’s General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, has made the comments as they report 534 people are on trolleys in Irish hospitals today – the highest figure since the pandemic began.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest figure in the country with 79 people waiting for a bed, while there are three people on trolleys at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

The INMO is calling for a fully-funded workforce plan, and adequate health and safety measures including enhanced ventilation in hospitals.