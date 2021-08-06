Increased infection control leads to suspension of visiting at TUH

Visiting has been suspended at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel aside from exceptional circumstances.

Management at the Clonmel hospital declined to comment to Tipp FM about whether these measures are due to a Covid-19 outbreak on site.

Media statement – Tipperary University Hospital – 05.08.2021

Due to increased infection control measures, Tipperary University Hospital will be temporarily suspending hospital visiting effective immediately.

Visiting is restricted to the following:

Visiting Maternity Services

– The birthing partner can attend as soon as the mother is in established Labour;

– The birthing partner can attend for the birth itself;

– The birthing partner can attend for delivery by caesarean section. In TUH, the birthing partner can return to the ward with the patient for one hour post-delivery;

– When a baby is in the Neonatal Unit one parent (at a time) can visit their baby – by appointment;

We are also very sensitive to specific situations regarding pregnancy loss, stillbirth and unexpected complications and have adapted our visiting restrictions in these situations.

Visiting Restrictions to all Wards/Depts.

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

– End Of Life Non-Covid-19 Patient – Only Two nominated Relatives only;

– End Of Life Covid-19 Patient – Only One nominated relative utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.;

– Critically ill patient (Only Two nominated Relatives only);

– One parent only will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any time.

Children should not visit the hospital.

The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any changes will be advised.