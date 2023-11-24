Increase in trolley numbers at TUH

The number of patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick has fallen by 21 since yesterday.

However the Dooradoyle facility which provides cover for North Tipp, Clare and Limerick is still twice as overcrowded as the next busiest hospital.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are no beds for 74 people who have been admitted to UHL today, down from 95 yesterday.

The Mercy in Cork has 37 patients on trolleys this afternoon.

Nationally the numbers have dropped from 434 to 398 since Thursday.

However staff at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel have seen an increase from 17 to 20 patients being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department.