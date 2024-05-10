IBTS to hold a blood donation clinic in Nenagh this weekend

People in North Tipp are being urged to play their part by donating blood this weekend.

The Irish Blood Transfusion service is looking for both new and existing donors to attend a clinic in Nenagh on Sunday.

Due to bank holiday the IBTS have missed an entire day of blood collection.

This comes at a time when the demand for blood is already 6% higher than it was this time last year.

The donation clinic will take place from 11.50am to 3.10pm on Sunday at the Abbey Court Hotel.

Appointments can be made by calling 1800 222 111 while existing donors can also book online.