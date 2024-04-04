HSE accused of clearing trolleys ahead of Health Ministers visit

A Nenagh Needs Its A&E protestor claims trolleys have been cleared from halls at University Hospital Limerick ahead of a visit from the Health Minister.

Minister Stephen Donnelly made a surprise call to the regional hospital, which serves North Tipperary, last night ahead of another scheduled visit with head of the HSE, Bernard Gloster today.

In response to the news, the Midwest Hospital Campaign organized a protest at the hospital this morning about chronic patient overcrowding and deaths at the region’s main hospital.

Member of Nenagh Needs Its A&E and The Midwest Hospital Campaign, Tanya De Vito, says the Health Minister didn’t see the full extent of the overcrowding crisis.