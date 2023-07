Hospitals serving Tipperary account for almost 25% of overcrowding figures today.

According to the INMO, University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipp, has the highest levels of overcrowding today, with 96 patients on trolleys.

Nationally, there are a total of 416 people waiting for a bed in Irish hospitals today.

Locally, TUH in Clonmel has three patients without a bed, while Nenagh General has two.