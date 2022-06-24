Hospital reconfiguration in the Mid-West ‘clearly hasn’t worked’ – Donnelly

The hospital reconfiguration in the Mid-West “clearly hasn’t worked.”

That’s according to the Health Minister who is visiting Nenagh and Thurles today to launch two healthcare facilities for the county.

Stephen Donnelly wouldn’t be drawn on whether the whole reconfiguration had failed, stating that UHL hadn’t been given all of the resources it needed at the time, but came short in deeming it a failure.

He told Tipp Today that focusing on having options in Nenagh and Ennis:

“It clearly hasn’t worked, so what is the solution?

The solution is making sure that UHL has the resources it needs. That before people go near UHL they have other options. So, that’s the injury units in Ennis, in Nenagh, in John’s.”

“We have to make sure that the emergency departments have what they need.”