Hospital overcrowding still an issue

Staff at University Hospital Limerick are continuing to deal with significant overcrowding, with 86 people on trolleys there this afternoon.

It makes up almost one-fifth of the INMO’s national total of 471, while there are nine people on trolleys at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

Meanwhile, the number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has dropped by 12 percent over the last week.

Latest HSE data reveals there were 854 people with the virus in hospitals last night, down from 972 the previous Sunday night.