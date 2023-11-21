Hospital overcrowding shows no sign of easing

The main hospitals serving Tipperary have more than 100 patients without a bed today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are no beds for 562 people who have been admitted to hospitals around the country.

94 of these are at University Hospital Limerick which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

20 patients are being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel while there are 2 patients without a bed at Nenagh Hospital this afternoon.