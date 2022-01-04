Hospital overcrowding continues unabated

There are 420 patients on hospital trolleys across the country today, as managers cope with a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

INMO Trolleywatch data reveals there are 48 people awaiting a hospital bed at University Hospital Limerick, and a further six at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

Management at the Clonmel hospital have announced that all visiting to the facility has been suspended for the next seven days.

Some exceptions include visits to critically ill and end-of-life patients, and one parent at a time is allowed to visit children in the Paediatric Unit.

There are no changes to the current visiting arrangements for the Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit.