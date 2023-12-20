Hospital campaigner sees no end in sight to overcrowding issues

A Tipperary campaigner for improved hospital facilities in the Mid-West says the overcrowding crisis at University Hospital Limerick is likely to be just as bad this time next year.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation yesterday said the Dooradoyle hospital had the worst overcrowding figures in the country this year with over 21,100 patients left without a bed since January.

Dr Conor Reidy – a member of the Midwest Hospital Campaign and Nenagh Needs Its A&E group – told Tipp Today earlier that while the figures are not surprising they will never stop being disturbing.

“During the year we felt we had hope of initiatives and ideas and things – people with fresh thinking – but that has just faded away into another bleak winter where we’re back to the same well trotted out apologies, the same well trotted out please stay away from the hospital unless it’s absolutely urgent, call your GP – who by the way will be on holidays from Friday – then call your out of hours service.”

On Tipp Today earlier Conor said hospital management telling people not to attend the ED unless it’s a genuine emergency should not be happening.

“There’s only one way that should be adjudicated and that’s not by you the patient.

“Back in the worst days of 80s recession Ireland and 50s recession Ireland and 70s Ireland when things were bleaker and less developed than they are now, this was something we were able to deliver to our people. Yes I know things change – social factors change, population increases – but still we haven’t changed with it.”