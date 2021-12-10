Hopes 33 new beds will be available at Clonmel hospital by end of 2022

A development to repurpose the St Michael’s Unit at Tipperary University Hospital into 33 new beds will be finished within the next 15 months.

That’s according to the General Manager of the Clonmel hospital, Maria Barry, who was responding to a query from Labour Leader, Alan Kelly.

She said consolidation works are ongoing in the unit, and that they hope to have the beds available in the final quarter of next year or the first quarter of 2023.

Deputy Kelly says it’s welcome news, and that the beds “will be a huge enhancement to the service provision of the hospital”.

The Taoiseach has been among those to praise the plans in recent months.