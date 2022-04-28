Guarded welcome for investigation into overcrowding at UHL

An expert team is being deployed to investigate overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has made the announcement stating that he is concerned about patient safety and care at the hospital, which serves this region, as the number of people on trolleys reaches ‘crisis’ level.

Local councillor Seamie Morris has criticised local TDs for their inaction when it comes to solutions to the overcrowding issues, especially with regards the reconfiguration of Nenagh hospital.

He says that there has been no political support and while he welcomes the investigation, feels that local communities and representatives are not being listened to.

Local GPs are reportedly refusing to send patients to UHL “it’s so dangerous “according councillor Morris.

He feels people no longer trust the services here and more political will to take action and try new approaches to providing adequate healthcare.

“Our acute hospital system is in serious trouble…a lot of people get sick at night time, and when you have patients deciding not to trust our health services, this is causing death. What is more important than saving people’s lives and asking people to reverse decision to close A&E’s across the country. Why can’t we try it?”