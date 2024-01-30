In excess of 100 people without a bed at UHL today

The overflow of patients from University Hospital Limerick is impacting on Nenagh Hospital once again today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 106 patients without a bed at UHL today making the Dooradoyle facility the most overcrowded in the country.

The nursing union is reporting 11 patients without a bed at Nenagh Hospital. Meanwhile all day surgeries in Nenagh have been cancelled this week bringing to 203 the number postponed since January 8th.

There are no beds for 12 people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel meaning they are having to be cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department.

Nationally there are 586 patients without a bed today.