‘Eircode should not determine the level of care’ – Cahill

The growing number of children on waiting lists for psychology supports through the North Tipperary Children’s Disability Network Team has been raised in the Dáil.

Deputy Jackie Cahill highlighted the fact that the CDNT currently has a case load of 1,473 children in North Tipp of which 339 are on waiting lists for supports.

The Thurles TD told Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte that North Tipperary is faring far worse than most other regions.

“A persons Eircode should not determine the level of care that they can get.

“A parent certainly shouldn’t have to see their child waiting and not progressing in life as they should while they wait for these essential services when children in other areas are getting interventions much sooner. But that is unfortunately the case for early intervention services all too often in North Tipperary.

“Minister, with 339 children on waiting lists in North Tipperary and team of five whole time equivalent psychologist positions expected to cover this workload it’s only going to see this issue exasperated.”

Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte told the Thurles TD that she realised the importance of retaining staff.

“If a person has been there ‘x’ number of years they should be moved to a senior post so that at least we can back-fill into the more junior grades. I’m very clear with saying that to the HSE – we need to flush through our panels to ensure that we fill as many posts as possible between now and the end of the year.

“But what we don’t feel we need to ensure that our senior posts are protected and if a person has worked on those teams for a number of years those staff need to be given the opportunity to apply for that position so at least we have a clinical senior grade on the team.”