ED under significant pressure at Tipperary University Hospital

Tipperary University Hospital is asking the public to only attend the facility “in the case of a genuine emergency.”

A statement from management says the hospital is currently experiencing increased presentations putting the emergency department under continuing pressure.

They are advising the public to first visit a local GP or Caredoc out of hours service, where appropriate, and the Injuries Unit located in Cashel which is operational every weekday from 9am to 5pm.

Staff and management at TUH are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible.