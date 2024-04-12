‘Drive to Save Lives’ to highlight issues at UHL

A convoy of vehicles from Tipperary, Clare and Limerick will travel from their respective counties to Limerick city tomorrow to highlight the need for urgent action at the main hospital for the region.

Members of the Nenagh Needs It’s A&E group along with the Midwest Hospital Campaign have organised the ‘Drive to Save Lives’ protest.

The Nenagh group will gather at Stereame Retail Park at 10.30 before travelling along the old N7 to link up with the other campaigners in Limerick.

Meanwhile Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly says HIQA needs to play its part in ensuring that the new Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh is used for its planned purpose of being a centre to care for older people.

The call follows confirmation from the health watchdog that the CNU has not been registered as a designated centre by the HSE.