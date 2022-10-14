Defence Force members to climb Kilimanjaro for Irish Kidney Association

A Tipperary member of the Defence Forces and his partner are to climb the world’s tallest freestanding mountain to raise funds for the Irish Kidney Association.

Company Sergeant Jason Hassett from Boherlahan and Army Sergeant Lavinia Connell from Athlone are hoping that their army training will stand to them when they begin the challenge of Mount Kilimanjaro next Saturday.

It’s in honour of Lavinia’s late brother John whose organs were donated after his untimely passing 17 years ago.

They hope that by completing the 5,895 metre ascent they will increase organ donation awareness and raise €2,000 for the Irish Kidney association.

Donations can be made here