Cyber attack not impacting on Community Health Care

Appointments at Community Health Care Centres in Tipperary over the coming days are going ahead as normal.

Mental health clinics are running as normal as are disability services.

If there is any change to your appointment the HSE will contact you.

Covid-19 test centres are also operating as normal as are vaccination centres.

Unrelated to cyber-attack there is going to be some juggling of appointments during the week for Covid vaccinations.

A small number of people in Carrick on Suir and surrounding area may get appointments over coming days sending them to Waterford instead of Clonmel.

This is in order to make sure all in the 50-59 age group get their vaccine in the coming days.