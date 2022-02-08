Coursing festival goers support Kerry mans fundraising effort

Hare coursing fans in Clonmel contributed €31,000 to a cancer fundraiser this week.

Kerry man Tom Pa O’Connor, who is well known among the community set out to raise €100,000 to divide up between Tralee University Hospital, Cork University Hospital and Milford Hospice.

Tumours were found in Tom Pa’s bladder and he is still undergoing treatment.

He was actively fundraising and selling raffle tickets at the National Coursing Festival in Powerstown Racecourse, which finished up yesterday (Monday).

Speaking to Tipp FM, Tom Pa said that even his own consultant was amazed by the efforts so far.

“The consultant, the fella from Cork, from CUH, rang me the other day, we’ve a good committee, but he said he’s never seen it before, €43,500 raised in six and a half weeks and I said you’ve seen nothing yet until after Clonmel.”

He added that he had promised to fundraise for the hospitals if he made it through.

To support the fundraiser, please visit the GoFundMe page here