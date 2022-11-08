Closure order served on Tipperary takeaway

The Food Safety Authority carried out an inspection at the Panda Chinese Takeaway on Main Street in Clogheen last month.

Among the issues of concern was uncovered ready to eat food stored in an outside backyard area.

Inspectors also found food equipment and utensils were stored on the ground both outside and inside the premises while food utensils with rust were evident.

Congealed grease was also found to be dripping onto food preparation areas.

The closure order was issued on October 24th by Environmental Health Officers in the Health Service Executive and lifted on November 2nd.