Clonmel to continue as Healthy Community Town

A government health initiative in Clonmel’s being extended for another three years.

The South Tipp town is one of 19 Sláintecare Healthy Communities around the country and the only one in Tipperary.

It’s been confirmed that the scheme – which is backed by funding of €19 million a year – will now continue through 2027.

Local Cllr Michael Murphy says it’s great news for the town and he’s been explaining what it will mean.

“Approximately two years ago they designated a number of towns Healthy Communities. Clonmel was one of those – the only one here in Tipperary.

“So there’s a newly established team – they’ve a number of different objectives. Its not just about healthy living, its about wellbeing, its about healthy eating and so on and partnering with many other local organisations.”