Clonmel boil water notice remains in place

Efforts continue to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly as possible for people on the Poulavanogue Public Water Supply serving Clonmel.

The notice was issued last Wednesday to protect the health of approximately 2,500 customers due to operational issues at the water treatment plant.

All customers on the Poulavanogue are affected and must boil their water before drinking.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council are working, in consultation with the HSE, to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, which is open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.