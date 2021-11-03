Carrick on Suir boil water notice likely to be in place until next week

It could be early next week before a boil water notice on the Carrick on Suir Public Water Supply will be lifted.

It was put in place last night following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply serving around 4,000 people in the Carrick area.

Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water Colin Cunningham says it could be a number of days before the notice is lifted.

“After heavy rainfall we would have noticed a deterioration in the water quality. We undertook some sampling on the supply and got the results back yesterday evening. We would have detected low levels of cryptosporidium in the water.

“Given that there is a risk to public health a boil notice was put on the scheme.

“We can’t say for certain but I’d expect it would be early next week before the boil water notice will be lifted because we will have to get a number of consecutive clear samples before we can lift the notice on it.”