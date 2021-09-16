Call for Taoiseach to visit St Brigid’s hospital on Tipperary visit

A Tipperary TD has asked the Taoiseach to address the future of St Brigid’s Hospital, as he says “money’s being thrown around like confetti”.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has called on Micheál Martin to meet with the local campaign group when he comes to the county this week.

He’s set to visit Ardfinnan Bridge on Friday.

Deputy McGrath has asked him to meet the Save St Brigid’s Group before they hand in a petition to the Dáil next week.

“The people of Carrick-on-Suir, and indeed East Waterford and South Kilkenny, are bewildered as to why St Brigid’s Hospital was closed in the middle of a pandemic, when all this money was being thrown around like confetti.

“I’m asking you to meet the action committee, which you haven’t done, and meet the councillors in Tipperary.

“You’re coming to Ardfinnan this week… Would you please make time to visit Carrick or to meet a deputation from the hard-working committee who are coming here next Wednesday.

“Thousands and thousands of people who want to stay in that hospital have signed a petition that they wanted to be treated in that hospital. They have faith in it, and faith in the staff and the management and indeed in the nursing care.

“You have refused to meet them and so has Minister [Mary] Butler. Would you please agree to meet a group from that on your visit to Tipperary?”

Responding, the Taoiseach said he has never refused to meet the campaigners.

“I hope you don’t object to me going to Ardfinnan Bridge with Deputy Jackie Cahill and Councillor Micheál Anglim. And again, there have been various requests to meet and I’ve refused nobody.

“The only issue is to try and facilitate meetings and so on. So, I’ll do what I can there.”

The full exchange can be viewed here: https://videoparliament.ie/movies/Mattie%20McGrath-15-09-21qp.mp4