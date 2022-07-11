Busy start to week for frontline staff at UHL

There has been an increase in the number of people on trolleys at UHL over the weekend.

The hospital- which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – had 54 patients without beds on Friday but that figure now stands at 68, once again the highest number in the country.

Of those on trolleys at UHL, 45 are in the Emergency Department.

Elsewhere in the region TUH has seen a slight reduction from 16 to 10 on trolleys since Friday, while Nenagh still has no patients in trolleys.

The overall figure nationally has risen by 47 to 454 people without a bed today.