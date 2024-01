A local Sinn Fein TD says it’s crazy the government aren’t sorting out the chaotic situation in our health services.

The INMO says there’s 136 patients with no beds at in hospitals serving Co Tipperary today

113 are on trolleys at UHL, with 14 in Nenagh and 9 more at TUH in Clonmel.

Nationally 558 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationwide today.

Deputy Martin Browne says the government isn’t providing enough money for hospitals to cope with the overcrowding crisis.