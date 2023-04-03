Boil Water notice still in place on Glengar supply

Nearly 500 customers on a West Tipperary public supply have now been on a boil water notice for a month.

Uisce Éireann issued the notice for those on the Glengar scheme on March 3rd last following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water.

Work is continuing to rectify the issue with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

A number of satisfactory water samples are required to confirm that the drinking water is compliant with the EU drinking water regulations.

In the meantime, all customers on the Glengar supply are advised to boil the water before use until further notice.

Areas impacted include Glengar, Leugh, Knockanavar, Moher East, Moher West, Shanacloon, Gortaderry, Ballyhane East, Ballyhane West and surrounding areas.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;