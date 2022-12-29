Blood donors old and new asked to attend Nenagh clinic tomorrow

Tipperary blood donors old and new are being asked to consider donating this week ahead of the New Year.

The IBTS says this is particularly important given on-going challenges with donor availability due to the level of illness in the community, with nearly 20% of all appointments being cancelled weekly.

Paul McKinney the Director of Donor Services and Logistics with the Irish Blood Transfusion Service is asking people to give the most selfless gift of blood before the end of 2022.

A clinic is taking place in Tipperary tomorrow to safely support the health service over the New Year.

On any given day 200 patients receive transfusions in Irish hospitals, and the demand for blood, even over New Years, is constant.

Tomorrow’s clinic is on in the Abbey Court Hotel Dublin Road Nenagh and people are asked to call to book an appointment.

If you make an appointment you are asked to try and keep it as the service is reporting large amounts of no shows and cancellations at short notice.

Finally, the IBTS has thanked donors in Tipp for their support in what has been a very challenging year.