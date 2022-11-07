Blood donors badly needed in Tipperary

Blood donation clinics have been organised in North Tipp to address the shortages across the country.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service last month had to warn hospitals that supplies of certain blood types were “critically” low and issued a pre-amber alert.

From today until Thursday there will be an opportunity for new and existing donors to attend an appointment at the Scouts Hall in Nenagh between 4.45pm and 8pm.

Grace O’Sullivan the Area Manager for Limerick and much of Tipperary says it is vital they replenish stocks daily, otherwise it could impact surgeries.

“If the hospitals do not have enough blood then the consequences are very serious the first thing that happens is elective surgeries are cancelled and after that you’re talking about very serious emergency surgeries but, we don’t want to get to that.

That’s why we drive our donors mad we’re always looking for first time donors.”

Appointments can be made at 1800 222 111.