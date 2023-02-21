Blood donation clinics taking place across Tipperary

Blood supplies are low at present according to the Blood Transfusion Service

This week will see clinics in Nenagh at the Scouts Hall between 4.45 and 8pm until Thursday.

Clonmel also has appointments available until Thursday at the Hotel Minella with times from the afternoon up until 9pm.

Towards the end of February Cashel and Cahir will have clinics; while Tipp Town will take registrations from donors at the start of March.

Area Manager Grace O’Sullivan told Tipp FM that supply in some blood groups has frequently fallen in recent weeks, while there has been a sustained high demand for supply by hospitals.

Clinics are appointment only and it is recommended that people check their eligibility prior to making an appointment.

You can take the quick 2 minute blood eligibility quiz on www.giveblood.ie

Clinic Information.

Nenagh Blood Donation Clinic.

Location: Scouts Hall, Ashe Road, Nenagh.

When:

-Monday, February 20th 4.45pm-8pm

-Tuesday, February 21st 4.45pm-8pm

-Wednesday, February 22nd, 4.45pm-8pm

-Thursday, February 23rd, 4.45pm-8pm.

To make an appointment for the Nenagh Clinic please call 1800-222-111

Clonmel Blood Donation Clinic.

Location: Hotel Minella, Coleville Road, Clonmel.

When:

-Monday, February 20th, 4.45pm-8.40pm

-Tuesday, February 21st, 2.45pm – 5pm and 6.45pm – 9pm

– Wednesday, February 22nd, 2.45pm – 5pm and 6.45pm – 9pm

-Thursday, February 23rd, 2.45pm – 5pm and 6.45pm – 9pm.

To make an appointment for the Clonmel Clinic please call 1800-731-137.

Cahir Blood Donation Clinic.

Location: Cahir House Hotel, Cahir.

When: Monday, February 27th, 3.45pm – 8pm.

Tipperary Town Blood Donation Clinic.

Location: Canon Hayes Sports Centre, Tipperary Town.

When:

Tuesday, February 28th, 4.45pm-8pm

Wednesday, March 1st, 4.45pm-8pm

Thursday, March 2nd, 4.45pm-8pm

To make an appointment for the Tipp Town Clinic please call 1800-222-111.