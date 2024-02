The now monthly Dementia Café is open for people in the Killaloe and Ballina area this evening.

The Connect Café is a free, safe and supportive space for people living with dementia and their family and friends.

It started last month and is open again tonight from 6.30pm in the Killaloe/Ballina Community & Family Resource Centre

It’s planned to be running on the last Tuesday of every month going forward.