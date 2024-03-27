Another major day of protest over UHL is being organised for next month

The hospital which serves north Tipperary is continuing to be a source of controversy due to the record numbers of patients waiting for beds, and more recently the news that the new Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh is being taken over to be used as a stepdown to ease the overcrowding.

The Nenagh Needs it’s A&E group and the Midwest Hospital Campaign are planning to drive convoys from Nenagh and Ennis to meet protestors in Limerick on Saturday fortnight.

Spokesperson Tanya De Vito says it’s to mark the reconfiguration of hospitals that saw the local emergency rooms shut down which resulted in the current situation at UHL.