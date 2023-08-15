Another boil notice for Glenary water supply in Clonmel

A boil notice has been issued for the Glenary public water supply

It follows consultation with the Health Service Executive and will impact on around 10,600 consumers in the Clonmel area.

The move by Uisce Éireann comes as a result of operational issues at the water treatment plant.

It includes parts of Clonmel town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road; and the Kilmacomma/Finger Post areas.

Meanwhile due to depleted reservoir levels, customers on higher ground or at the end of the network may be experiencing low pressure or outages in areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road, Ring Road and surrounding areas in Clonmel.

It is expected that water supply will be restored by tonight as the network recharges with water.

To support customers, alternative water supplies are being arranged and will be in place at Prior Park and Ballingarrane housing estates.

Water must be boiled for:

• Drinking;

• Drinks made with water;

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

• Brushing of teeth;

• Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

• Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

• Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

• Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

• Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.