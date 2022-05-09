98 without beds at UHL

There are more than twice as many patients on trollies at University Hospital Limerick than any other hospital in the country today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the hospital which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare does not have beds for 98 people who have been admitted there.

In all there are 419 patients being cared for on trollies today with Sligo University Hospital next in line at 41.

No overcrowding is reported today at either Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel or Nenagh Hospital.