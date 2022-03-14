91 patients without a bed at UHL with a further 21 at TUH

The two main hospitals serving Tipperary are dealing with over 110 patients on trolleys today.

They are among 544 people without a bed at hospitals across the country.

91 patients who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick do not have a bed today. Once again the facility serving North Tipp, Clare and Limerick is by far the most overcrowded in the country.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 21 on trolleys around the Emergency Department today.

Reacting to the numbers INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the HSE and political system have a responsibility to the exhausted workforce to ensure their workplaces are safe.