362 patients are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country, according to INMO figures.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipperary, is the worst affected, with 93 patients waiting for a bed.

That is followed by Tallaght University Hospital, with 39 patients waiting on a trolley, and University Hospital Galway, with 37.

TUH in Clonmel has six patients in the emergency department waiting for a bed, while Nenagh General Hospital is unaffected by overcrowding today.