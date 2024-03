516 people were waiting for a bed in hospitals across the country this lunchtime.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation UHL is still the most overcrowded facility in the country.

The Dooradoyle hospital – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has 89 patients without a bed followed by 57 in Cork University Hospital.

The nursing union is also reporting 16 patients on trolleys around the Emergency Department at TUH in Clonmel.