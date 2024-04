511 people, including nine children, are waiting for beds in hospitals this lunchtime.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding – the facility which covers North Tipp has 88 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 49 at Cork University Hospital, and 45 at University Hospital Galway.

According to the INMO TUH in Clonmel does not have beds available for 5 people who have been admitted