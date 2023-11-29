87 patients without a bed at UHL

267 patients have been left without a bed at University Hospital Limerick already this week.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 87 people being cared for on trolleys or chairs at UHL today.

The Dooradoyle facility – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare had 82 patients in a similar situation yesterday and 98 on Monday.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has had 66 patients on trolleys this week including 21 today.

The nursing union is reporting 510 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.