The region’s main hospital remains the busiest in the country once again today.

The latest INMO figures show there are 82 patients waiting for beds at University Hospital Limerick with 30 of those in the Emergency Department.

The overall figure is 19 more than the next busiest facility; Cork University hospital with 63 patients waiting while there are 12 patients waiting in TUH Clonmel.

This comes on a day when 447 patients are waiting for beds across the country.