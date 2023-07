There are 353 patients on trolleys today in Irish hospitals, according to the INMO.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipperary, is once again the most affected by overcrowding levels, with 76 patients waiting on a bed.

That is followed by Tallaght University Hospital with 37 patients and Cork University Hospital with 35 patients on trolleys.

Locally, TUH in Clonmel and Nenagh General Hospital are unaffected by overcrowding today.