Over 650 patients without a hospital bed

667 people, including 16 children, are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding – the facility which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare has 80 patients on trolleys.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that’s followed by 73 at CUH in Cork and 71 at University Hospital Galway.

There’s a busy start to the week for frontline staff at TUH in Clonmel as there are no beds for 24 people who have been admitted to the hospital.