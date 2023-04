The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for a bespoke plan to tackle overcrowding in Cork City.

Cork University Hospital has 92 patients on trolleys while 40 people who have been admitted to the Mercy University Hospital are without a bed.

613 patients are being treated on a trolley or chair nationwide including 86 at University Hospital Limerick which serves North Tipperary.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 26 patients without a bed today.