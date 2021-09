University Hospital Limerick is yet again the most overcrowded hospital in the country.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the facility – which caters for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has 61 patients without a bed this lunchtime.

They are among 464 patients in a similar situation around the country which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

Cork University Hospital has 60 people on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in already full wards.