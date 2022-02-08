Over 600 patients on hospital trolleys today

Hundreds of patients are again being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

There are 603 people awaiting beds, the highest number since February of 2020.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit, with 71 people on trolleys at the facility which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick.

That’s followed by 58 at Cork University Hospital and 46 at University Hospital Galway.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 16 patients being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department.